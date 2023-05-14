Conor McGinn MP will not stand at the next general election
News

Conor McGinn MP will not stand at the next general election

ROYAL AUDIENCE Conor McGinn MP, Nigel Dodds MP, Ian Blackford MP and the then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (Getty Images)

THE Co. Armagh born MP for St Helen’s North McGinn, who is 38 and from Camlough, has announced he will not be seeking re-election. In a tweet he said: “It is a privilege to represent my friends, neighbours and our wonderful community as the MP for St Helens North.

“But after twenty years in politics, I want to put my health, family and future first and so I have decided not to stand again at the next general election.”

The MP has been under investigation by the Labour Party since the end of last year following unspecified allegations made in a complaint against him. The Labour Party has not revealed what the nature of the allegations are, but Mr McGinn has had the party whip suspended.

The MP, who was elected to the St Helens North seat in 2015, says he intends to take some time off to recover from ongoing health issues, including heart problems. He will then return to full time duties at the House and in his constituency, until standing down at the next general election.

In the statement confirming that he will not be seeking re-election, Mr McGinn said: “I have spent the best part of a decade as an MP and twenty years campaigning and active in politics.

“As is well known I have had a number of health issues over the last year, including a heart condition, all of which have had a significant impact on me and my family.

“I think it is therefore the right time for me and the right thing to do for my young family to step away from Westminster and start a new chapter in our lives, and therefore I do not intend to stand at the next General Election.”

The MP added: “Like everyone, I made mistakes and sometimes got it wrong, but I am very proud of what I have achieved and the good things I have done as an MP over my three terms.

“I changed the law twice as a backbencher with cross-party campaigns to help the families of murder victims through Helen’s Law and to legalise equal marriage in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve helped deliver tens of millions of pounds of funding for transformational regeneration and major projects in my constituency.”

Conor McGinn has chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ireland and the Irish in Britain, among many other high profile positions. He holds both Irish and British citizenship.

Related

Picking up the bill for Trevelyan’s corn
News 8 minutes ago

Picking up the bill for Trevelyan’s corn

By: Mal Rogers

Software innovator Dr Michael Lynch is extradited to the USA
News 33 minutes ago

Software innovator Dr Michael Lynch is extradited to the USA

By: Mal Rogers

Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds via solicitor to allegations made by ‘estranged wife’
News 3 days ago

Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds via solicitor to allegations made by ‘estranged wife’

By: Irish Post

Latest

Public information ‘key’ to locating remaining Disappeared victims of Troubles
News 3 days ago

Public information ‘key’ to locating remaining Disappeared victims of Troubles

By: Fiona Audley

‘Deeply regrettable’: Police find documents relating to Daniel Morgan murder case in locked cabinet
News 3 days ago

‘Deeply regrettable’: Police find documents relating to Daniel Morgan murder case in locked cabinet

By: Fiona Audley

'Communists were the devil itself': New documentary explores rise of communism in Ireland
Entertainment 3 days ago

'Communists were the devil itself': New documentary explores rise of communism in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Six counties affected as thunderstorm warning issued for Ireland
News 3 days ago

Six counties affected as thunderstorm warning issued for Ireland

By: Irish Post

The History of Horse Races in Ireland
Sport 3 days ago

The History of Horse Races in Ireland

By: IRISH POST