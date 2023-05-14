Conor McGinn MP will not stand at the next general election

THE Co. Armagh born MP for St Helen’s North McGinn, who is 38 and from Camlough, has announced he will not be seeking re-election. In a tweet he said: “It is a privilege to represent my friends, neighbours and our wonderful community as the MP for St Helens North.

“But after twenty years in politics, I want to put my health, family and future first and so I have decided not to stand again at the next general election.”

The MP has been under investigation by the Labour Party since the end of last year following unspecified allegations made in a complaint against him. The Labour Party has not revealed what the nature of the allegations are, but Mr McGinn has had the party whip suspended.

The MP, who was elected to the St Helens North seat in 2015, says he intends to take some time off to recover from ongoing health issues, including heart problems. He will then return to full time duties at the House and in his constituency, until standing down at the next general election.

In the statement confirming that he will not be seeking re-election, Mr McGinn said: “I have spent the best part of a decade as an MP and twenty years campaigning and active in politics.

“As is well known I have had a number of health issues over the last year, including a heart condition, all of which have had a significant impact on me and my family.

“I think it is therefore the right time for me and the right thing to do for my young family to step away from Westminster and start a new chapter in our lives, and therefore I do not intend to stand at the next General Election.”

The MP added: “Like everyone, I made mistakes and sometimes got it wrong, but I am very proud of what I have achieved and the good things I have done as an MP over my three terms.

“I changed the law twice as a backbencher with cross-party campaigns to help the families of murder victims through Helen’s Law and to legalise equal marriage in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve helped deliver tens of millions of pounds of funding for transformational regeneration and major projects in my constituency.”

Conor McGinn has chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ireland and the Irish in Britain, among many other high profile positions. He holds both Irish and British citizenship.