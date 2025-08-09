Ten Minutes with...Gerry Coyle

GERRY COYLE is a second generation Irish writer, born in Glasgow.

He is a former Opinion columnist with the Universe and Scottish Catholic Observer and contributor to Celtic Minded (a series of books on the culture and fandom of Celtic FC.)

His new book Dark Cloud Over Muckish: A story about family, identity and loss set amidst the hills of Donegal, written under the pen name Paul O’Donaghue, was released last month to great acclaim in Ireland and the UK.

This week he took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I’m busy trying to clear my desk (and my garden!) before heading off to Mallorca for three weeks. There’s also the small matter of promoting my new book.

Which piece of music/song always sends a shiver down your spine?

You’ll Never Walk Alone. I get very emotional when they play it before a match at Celtic Park. It reminds of attending games with my dad, God rest him.

Which writer has most influenced you?

It would have to be the classic generation – Joyce, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Hemingway.

From more recent times: Bernard MacLaverty and memoirists like Karen Wheeler and George East.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I’m not really a smartphone playlist kind of guy - I’m not that organised. If I was I’d include High on Me ((Rossi) Blessings (Calvin Harris), and Island Life (Grace Jones).

Who is your favourite author?

Albert Camus.

What’s your favourite film?

Live Twice, Love Once. Sliding Doors - I like the ‘what if’ concept.

What are your Irish roots?

My mum and dad were from Donegal.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

A bar stool in O’Donoghues (Merrion Row), preferably with a view of the door so I can see who’s coming in. Tramore Beach in Donegal would be a close second.

Which book has really moved you?

Tout Soul by Karen Wheeler. I’ve read more imposing books, but few have tugged at my heart strings in the same way. I was in tears reading the final chapter.

Have you a favourite actor?

Hugh Grant in his romcom roles.

What piece of music would make you get up and leave a party?

Sweet Home Alabama. I hate that song.

Which living person do you most admire?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. No explanation needed.

Which person from the past do you most admire?

Patrick Joseph Reilly, the former Professor of English at Glasgow University, a man of tremendous intellect and humility and a good friend (sadly no longer with us). He inspired my love of literature and my career as a writer.

What would be your motto?

If not now, when? It helps me stop procrastinating (most of the time!)

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

The Break (Marian Keyes)

Scouse Republic (David Swift)

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My half of a ten pound note which I keep tucked away in my wallet (it’s a long story!)

What’s the harshest lesson life has taught you?

Your choices in life don’t hang around forever.

What do you believe in?

With determination and perseverance you can achieve your goals – there are few things in life that are genuinely impossible.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Duomo, Milan

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My partner, the beautiful Rose.