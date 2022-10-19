Conservative MP calls Ireland's women's team singing Celtic Symphony a 'low point' for UK
News

Conservative MP calls Ireland's women's team singing Celtic Symphony a 'low point' for UK

Try MP John Baron.

A CONSERVATIVE MP has raised the recent incident of the Irish women's football team singing a pro-IRA chant in Prime Minister's Questions today.

John Baron, MP for Basildon and Billericay, said the footage of the team singing Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones after they qualified for the World Cup was a "low point" for the UK.

Following the incident, the Football Association of Ireland, the team's manager Vera Pauw and some of the players apologised for the incident.

"Mr Speaker, there's been a number of low points recently, including the Republic of Ireland's football team singing pro-IRA songs in the changing room," he said.

"We should never forget the sacrifice of those who paid the price to maintain the peace in the Troubles."

He then went on to raise the issue of spending an inflation in the UK, saying:

"Closer to home, recent events meant that spending is going to be more constrained than originally thought.

"May I encourage the prime minister to ensure that we retain compassion in politics and these decisions, including maintaining the link between benefits and inflation?"

Footage also emerged this week of a large group of people singing Celtic Symphony in terminal one of Dublin Airport, however it is unknown if the footage is recent.

Speaking to the Irish Post, Brian Warfield of the Wolfe tones - and the composer of the song - sad he is incensed by the controversy.

"We Irish have always sung songs about our heroes. We are entitled to do that. And I think it was disgraceful that the FAI didn’t provide these ladies with a PR person who could have handled all the negative questions instead of throwing them to the wolves.”

He said, “It was disgusting that the FAI and women's team manager Vera Pauw apologised on television. I couldn’t believe it.”

Read the rest of Warfield's comments here.

See More: Brian Warfield, Conservative Party, John Baron MP

Related

Condemnation over Wolfe Tones chant
News 1 hour ago

Condemnation over Wolfe Tones chant

By: Mal Rogers

Judge's suggestion to sex offender to 'find a wife' causes concern
News 38 minutes ago

Judge's suggestion to sex offender to 'find a wife' causes concern

By: Gerard Cassini

Condemnation over Wolfe Tones chant
News 1 hour ago

Condemnation over Wolfe Tones chant

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha doesn't see why Roy Keane couldn't manage Ireland in some capacity again
Sport 3 hours ago

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha doesn't see why Roy Keane couldn't manage Ireland in some capacity again

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster and Leinster details for this weekend's game
Sport 4 hours ago

Munster and Leinster details for this weekend's game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Alliance Party calls for end to "ransom politics" and for May's election results to be respected
News 5 hours ago

Alliance Party calls for end to "ransom politics" and for May's election results to be respected

By: Connell McHugh

Former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has retired from all forms of hurling, 'say's its a an emotional day for him'
Sport 5 hours ago

Former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has retired from all forms of hurling, 'say's its a an emotional day for him'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately
News 6 hours ago

Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately

By: Connell McHugh