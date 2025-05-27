Construction work begins on landmark social housing project in Dublin

THE sod was turned this week on a much-anticipated social housing project in Dublin.

Construction work has officially begun on Blackbird Park in Cabra, north Dublin for the Focus Housing Association development, which is part of the homeless and housing charity Focus Ireland.

When completed, the 2.03-hectare site, which was gifted to the charity by the Dominican Sisters, will provide homes for 95 families in need, as well as two community rooms and a public green area and children’s play space.

Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain joined Ireland’s Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and local councillors at the sod-turning event.

“Dublin City Council is delighted to support and work with Focus Ireland and Focus Housing Association to deliver these much-needed homes, which will provide secure, permanent housing for individuals and families in a wonderful part of the city,” Ms Blain said.

Minister Browne added: “I’m delighted to be here today in the constituency of Dublin Central to turn the sod at this important housing scheme which showcases the positive impact of environmental regeneration can have on our housing situation.

“As we work towards addressing the challenges, to resolving and increase the supply of housing, all forms of housing an achieving the targets outlined under a new Housing for All plan, developments such as The Blackbird Park site in Ratoath Road, Cabra will alleviate some of the pressure on the housing market and provide quality and sustainable homes for families, young people and the wider community.”

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland, said the development is their largest housing scheme to date.

“These energy-efficient, sustainable, and high-quality homes will be provided to families and individuals most in need and is only possible because of the generous donation of land received from the Dominican Sisters, Cabra to Focus Housing Association,” he explained,

“This year, marks Focus Ireland 40th Anniversary, however, we don’t see it as something to celebrate when so many people are affected by the current housing situation and upward challenges of homelessness in our society.

“Therefore, developments like Blackbird Park are the type of scheme helping us meet our new build social housing delivery targets and allowing us to strengthen social cohesion and grow community life for long-term homeless families and individuals struggling to find a place to call home.”

He added: “In every town and city nationwide, there is under-utilised land in urban and built-up areas including empty, derelict buildings of which could be used to relieve significant housing demand and help bring lasting resolution to the housing shortages.

"If used well, they can be a source of urban renewal and value for the surrounding community.”

Many of the families and individuals who will get homes at Blackbird Park have been “stuck” on Dublin City Council’s social housing waiting list for many years, according to Focus Ireland .

“They are set to become part of a vibrant and inclusive community, close to wonderful community schools and other amenities such as hospitals, community sports and recreational facilities,” they explained.

“At Focus Ireland we say every project makes a difference, every donation counts, every home delivered changes lives.

“Each success brings us closer to our goal—ensuring that every person in this country has the right to a secure, decent quality home, and a great place to live.

“In so doing, our team is proud to be actively involved in shaping the future of housing in Ireland, providing high-quality homes that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”