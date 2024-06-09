Convicted sex offender is deported from Ireland

A MAN with a string of criminal convictions, including several sexual offences, has been deported from Ireland.

Chico Makamda was deported to Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday by gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) with the assistance of the Department of Justice.

He had been serving a custodial sentence in the Midlands Prison for failing to notify authorities about a change in details, which is in contravention of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Makamda has 19 recorded previous convictions in the state for numerous sexual offences, false Imprisonment and theft.

"Given Chico Makamda's criminal background, this deportation was a priority operation for GNIB," read a garda statement.

Attack

According to the Sunday World, Makamda was jailed in 2019 for attacking a woman in Dublin and ordered to leave the country within 14 days of his release.

However, after being freed in January 2022, he failed to leave the state and was returned to prison in July of that year following two convictions for failing to notify gardaí of his address.

"The deportation of Chico Makamda is the culmination of a number of weeks of work by GNIB Officers, who have been working closely with the Department of Justice and officials from Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure this deportation worked seamlessly from Ireland to Doha, and then onto Democratic Republic of Congo," said Detective Chief Superintendent Aidan Minnock, head of the GNIB.

"This is an example of how the Irish rules-based immigration system works to ensure high-risk persons are prioritised and effective action taken to ensure the people of Ireland are kept safe from recidivist offenders.

"Work like this is ongoing every day to ensure Ireland is a safe place to live and I would like to acknowledge all the good work by the team in GNIB and the support we received from the Department of Justice in securing Chico Makamda's deportation and delivering this successful operation."