Court appearance for Martin McCauley in connection with RUC deaths

MARTIN McCauley, a 61-year-old man with an address in Esmondale in Naas, Co Kildare, has been remanded in custody in connection with the deaths of three police officers in an IRA bomb attack near Lurgan in 1982. He appeared in the High Court in Dublin this week on foot of an extradition warrant issued under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Garda Det Sgt Adrian Murray told the Dublin court that he was satisfied he had identified Mr McCauley as the person on the warrant.

He said that on initial contact, he asked the Mr McCauley if he was the person whose weapons offences were quashed by the Court of Appeal on 10 September 2014. Mr McCauley told Det Sgt Murray that he was.

Mr Murray then told the court about the PSNI investigation into the murder of three RUC officers on 27 October 1982.

He said RUC officers Sean Quinn, Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were travelling in an unmarked car in Lurgan.

A bomb was detonated remotely as the car drove on the Kinnego Embankment on the outskirts of Lurgan near Lough Neagh, killing all three. The 1,000lb landmine device, detonated by remote control, blew the car apart and killed the RUC men instantly.

Mr Murray detailed how an investigation, part of the Kenova Operation, began in 2019. The forensics team found evidence at the detonation site of the bomb, overlooking the road.

Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan said she was satisfied with the evidence of the identification of Mr McCauley and remanded him in custody

The extradition hearing will be heard next week.

In a statement released through his solicitors Madden and Finucane, Mr McCauley said he denies the charges and will contest the extradition proceedings at any future hearing.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland has said a decision to charge Mr McCauley in connection with the killings was made three months ago.

A PPS spokesperson said: "Following careful consideration of all the available evidence in a file submitted by Operation Kenova, the PPS took a decision to prosecute one individual in relation to the 1982 murders of Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton.”

Armagh man Martin McCauley, along with two other IRA suspects, was one of the ‘Colombia Three’. They were arrested in Bogota in 2001 accused of providing training to leftist FARC rebels. They were initially cleared of this charge, but found guilty of travelling on false passports. But in an appeal by the prosecution, the men were each ultimately sentenced to 17 years in prison. But by the time this sentence was passed in 2003, the men had absconded, eventually making their way back to Ireland.