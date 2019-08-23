Cow evades capture by hiding out in local supermarket after escaping slaughterhouse in Co Cork
News

Cow evades capture by hiding out in local supermarket after escaping slaughterhouse in Co Cork

A ROGUE cow evaded the authorities by slipping into a local convenience store following a daring daylight escape from a nearby slaughterhouse.

The animal was chased through the village Castlemartyr in Co Cork last Tuesday, August 13 having somehow slipped out of the abattoir, CorkBeo reports.

After running around the Irish convenience store’s car park, the heifer found herself cornered after staff closed the gate and door of the local Centra.

Not to be outdone, the cow found an alternative route to freedom, slipping through a door leading to a store room at the back of the shop.

"It happened very quick, it was in the car park and they were trying to catch her, we closed the gate and the door, so she went for the back door,” store worker Monica Staszak told CorkBeo.

"There was one person in the store, and she got a bit of a fright but everyone was fine."

Advertisement

Despite the chaotic scenes that unfolded, the rogue cow did little damage, while no one was hurt by the escaped animal.

There was a happy ending to the story too, with Clifford’s, the abattoir the cow escaped from, confirming they are unlikely to take her back to the slaughterhouse.

A peaceful life in a nice green field awaits.

Just goes to show: “Those who dare, win”.

See More: Centra, Cow, Rogue Cow, Supermarket

Related

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News 3 hours ago

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

By: Jack Beresford

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'
News 4 hours ago

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years
News 21 minutes ago

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years

By: Harry Brent

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness
News 56 minutes ago

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship
News 1 hour ago

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

By: Harry Brent

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college
Life & Style 4 hours ago

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today

By: Rachael O'Connor