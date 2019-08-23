Cow evades capture by hiding out in local supermarket after escaping slaughterhouse in Co Cork

A ROGUE cow evaded the authorities by slipping into a local convenience store following a daring daylight escape from a nearby slaughterhouse.

The animal was chased through the village Castlemartyr in Co Cork last Tuesday, August 13 having somehow slipped out of the abattoir, CorkBeo reports.

After running around the Irish convenience store’s car park, the heifer found herself cornered after staff closed the gate and door of the local Centra.

Not to be outdone, the cow found an alternative route to freedom, slipping through a door leading to a store room at the back of the shop.

"It happened very quick, it was in the car park and they were trying to catch her, we closed the gate and the door, so she went for the back door,” store worker Monica Staszak told CorkBeo.

"There was one person in the store, and she got a bit of a fright but everyone was fine."

Despite the chaotic scenes that unfolded, the rogue cow did little damage, while no one was hurt by the escaped animal.

There was a happy ending to the story too, with Clifford’s, the abattoir the cow escaped from, confirming they are unlikely to take her back to the slaughterhouse.

A peaceful life in a nice green field awaits.

Just goes to show: “Those who dare, win”.