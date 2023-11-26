Two arrested after man stabbed in 'horrific' Co. Down attack
TWO people have been arrested after a man was stabbed several times during an altercation in Co. Down on Friday.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm on Friday in the Bridge Street area of Comber.

The injured man was reportedly stabbed in his hand, leg and back.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers attended as the altercation was ongoing and arrested two men, aged 21 and 22, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

'Horrific incident'

Rachel Ashe, an Alliance Party concillor for Comber, said her thoughts were with the victim.

"Shocking news regarding a horrific incident in Comber last night which is not representative of the Comber and community I know," she posted on social media.

"My thoughts are foremost with the victim and his friends and family and I sincerely hope he recovers.

"I am grateful for the continuing efforts of PSNI officers and their quick response to this attack."

Ms Ashe encouraged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1804 of November 24, 2023.

