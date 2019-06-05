D-Day veteran tops Amazon singles chart ahead of Ed Sheeran with powerful Normandy tribute
News

D-Day veteran tops Amazon singles chart ahead of Ed Sheeran with powerful Normandy tribute

A 90-YEAR-OLD D-Day veteran jumped ahead of Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift to top one of the UK’s biggest singles charts.

Second World War veteran Jim Radford, who is thought to be the youngest surviving combatant from the D-Day landings, has lept to the summit of the Amazon Singles Chart with his powerful ballad The Shores of Normandy.

The Hull-born veteran became an overnight sensation thanks to the emotive track, which describes the events surrounding the day he and his comrades “stormed the gates of hell” back on June 6th, 1944.

Radford will use any money raised from the success of the single to fund the construction of a  British Normandy Memorial, featuring the names of the 22,442 men and women serving under British command who died that day.

Radford was just 15 when he took part in D-Day in what was his first trip to sea.

He served as a galley boy on a deep-sea tug during the invasion, helping to construct artificial harbours in northern France.

Advertisement

Radford found himself at the centre of a major social media campaign put together to help get The Shores of Normandy to umber one in the UK singles chart.

Though the song failed to make the top 40 when it was released last Friday, it has proven a hit on Amazon, the world’s biggest online shopping website.

The retired merchant seaman and shanty singer’s newfound fame comes as the UK prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Radford has overtaken Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s song I Don’t Care, which has slipped into second, with Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy at number three.

See More: D-day, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Music, Normandy

Related

Donald Trump says he is 'looking forward to' Ireland visit as US President, 72, confirms stay at his Doonbeg golf course
News 5 days ago

Donald Trump says he is 'looking forward to' Ireland visit as US President, 72, confirms stay at his Doonbeg golf course

By: Aidan Lonergan

US President Donald Trump to make State Visit to the UK in June
News 1 month ago

US President Donald Trump to make State Visit to the UK in June

By: Aidan Lonergan

Incredible life of Irish D-Day veteran Liam James Gray revealed as he is awarded France’s highest military honour
News 2 years ago

Incredible life of Irish D-Day veteran Liam James Gray revealed as he is awarded France’s highest military honour

By: admin

Latest

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’
News 16 hours ago

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking
News 16 hours ago

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin barman spills not one but TWO trays of beer in hilarious viral footage
Food & Drink 17 hours ago

Dublin barman spills not one but TWO trays of beer in hilarious viral footage

By: Jack Beresford

Can you name the US Presidents that have visited Ireland?
News 18 hours ago

Can you name the US Presidents that have visited Ireland?

By: Jack Beresford

National Tayto Day: Ireland's iconic crisp brand announces new national holiday to celebrate its 65th anniversary
News 19 hours ago

National Tayto Day: Ireland's iconic crisp brand announces new national holiday to celebrate its 65th anniversary

By: Aidan Lonergan