Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland

A PROFESSIONAL dancer who died after eating a biscuit that contained peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland before being laid to rest in England, her family has confirmed.

Órla Baxendale died this month after experiencing an allergic reaction to a biscuit which she did not know contained peanuts.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the US at the age of 19 to pursue her professional dancing career, was born in Rossendale, Yorkshire to an Irish family.

She was an Irish dancer for the Phoenix Academy of Irish Dancing in her youth and went on to win a scholarship to the prestigious New York university, The Ailey School of American Dance Theatre.

Ms Baxendale died on January 11 after eating a Vanilla Florentine bought from the Stew Leonard’s grocery store in Connecticut which she did not realise contained peanuts.

Confirming her death, her family’s legal representatives, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, stated: “Órla, a talented dancer, was just 25 years old when her life was cut short due to anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction.”

They added: “Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts.

“This tragic oversight has led to the recall of the Vanilla Florentine Cookies from Stew Leonard’s stores in Danbury and Newington, CT, for the period of November 6 – December 31, 2023.”

Responding to the tragedy, a representative for Cookies United said: “It has come to the attention of Cookies United that a customer of Stew Leonard’s has tragically died as a result of eating cookies containing peanuts.

“Our hearts and condolences are first with the family of this Stew Leonard’s customer.”

They added: “Unfortunately, considering the tragedy of these circumstances, we need to point out that Stew Leonard’s was notified by Cookies United in July of 2023 that this product now contains peanuts and all products shipped to them have been labeled accordingly.

“This product is sold under the Stew Leonard’s brand and repackaged at their facilities.

“The incorrect label was created by, and applied to, their product by Stew Leonard’s.”

In a video statement, Stew Leonard Jr claimed the firm was not informed by Cookies United of the change to their recipe for the Vanilla Florentine meaning it now contained peanuts.

"I could imagine how that family feels right now and we're all just very sad about this whole thing," Leonard Jr. said.

"The supplier changed the recipe and started going from soy nuts to peanuts and our chief safety officer at Stew Leonard's was never notified," he added.

Ms Baxendale’s lawyers state that their preliminary investigation has revealed that Órla’s death “occurred due to the gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or sellers who failed to properly identify the contents of the cookie on the packaging”.

“This failure in proper disclosure has led to this devastating yet preventable outcome,” they added.

Tributes to the young dancer have flooded in from across the globe in the days that have passed since her death.

Her family called her "a woman of many talents".

"Órla's charisma and vibrant spirit came to life through her work with The Alvin Ailey School, Nemacolin Holiday Village, Steps on Broadway, The Ride, Club Pilates, English with an Accent, MOMIX and many others," they added.

"Her passion for dance extended well beyond a single discipline as she was an exquisite ballet, contemporary, and Irish step dancer. Each endeavor she undertook became a testament to her dedication and passion, leaving a lasting impact on many lives.

"Her legacy is one of magic and artistry, a unique blend that she brought into everything she did. The memories she bestowed upon us will continue to sparkle with her infectious zest for life and the beautiful art she created."

Friend Kelsey Crawford remembered her as a “ray of sunshine taken from us too soon”.

“I am so grateful to have been around your joyfully infectious presence, witness and learn from your immense talents, and get to call you my friend,” she added.

“I think about you every day - you will be incomprehensibly missed.”

A fundraising page set up in honour of the young dancer, has been supported friend and family members from across the globe, including aunts and uncles located in Co. Sligo and in Australia.

The family will be sending all donations from the fund to the Kevin Bell Trust Foundation, which supports families to repatriate the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad.

“This charity will be founding Órla's repatriation to Ireland and then to her family's home in the United Kingdom,” the family confirmed.

Funeral details have to be announced.