Dangerous driver who killed father-of-two jailed

A MAN has been jailed for ten years for killing a father-of-two while driving away from police.

Nathan Quinn was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester yesterday (December 20) after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard that the 22-year-old, of Healds Green, Oldham, was involved in a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Oldham Road at 11.30pm on October 15, 2022.

Earlier that day, police officers on patrol came across a black Audi A1 that was being driven by Quinn in an “erratic manner”.

When they attempted to pull him over, Quinn drove off, leading to a short pursuit, which was discontinued when they lost sight of the vehicle “due to Quinn’s excessive and dangerous speed”.

A short time later the Audi hit an Automatic Number Place Recognition (ANPR) camera which alerted officers to the location and direction in which the vehicle was travelling.

It also showed the car was being driven at more than double the 30mph speed limit.

Quinn ran a red light before his car collided with a 37-year-old man who was using a pedestrian crossing.

The father-of-two later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Quinn failed to stop the car at the scene of the incident, but was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Yesterday he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also issued with a further disqualification from driving for 4 years to commence when released from prison.

Detective Constable Liam Carolan from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This case is a tragic incident where a husband and father of two young children has lost his life due to the idiocy of Nathan Quinn.

“Mr Quinn thought he was untouchable, and it has ultimately cost the life of a 37-year-old man who was simply crossing the road.”

He added: “Not only did he not stop when approached by the police, he continued to travel at speeds more than double the signposted speed limits in that area while under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim’s family have had to wait more than a year for this case to reach trial, and I am glad that we have played a part in bringing the killer of their loved one to justice.”