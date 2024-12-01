Death of farmer who made national news after shooting dead an intruder on his farm
News

Death of farmer who made national news after shooting dead an intruder on his farm

THE Co. Mayo farmer Padraig Nally, who came to prominence 20 years ago when he shot an intruder at his farm, has died

The 81-year-old shot John 'Frog' Ward at his farm near the village of Cross in October 2004.

He was initially jailed for six years for the manslaughter of Mr Ward, who sustained fatal injuries when he was confronted on the property in October 2004.

Mr Nally always maintained he shot Mr Ward in order to protect his home.

His trial heard he was living in fear at the time of the shooting, having been targeted by thieves on a number of previous occasions.

At the trial he had said that he had believed it was either him or Ward who was going to die — Nally was in fear of his life

A jury at the Central Criminal Court found him not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, following the trial in 2005.

That conviction was subsequently overturned on a re-trial in 2006 and Mr Nally was freed.

But several neighbours and friends said the incident and its aftermath shattered his peace of mind.

The incident sparked a nationwide debate on self defence.

He passed away last week at University Hospital Galway after being unwell for some time.

