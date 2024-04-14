Demonstrations in support of Gaza held outside US and German embassies in Dublin

DEMONSTATIONS in support of Gaza were held outside the US and German embassies in Dublin on Saturday.

The demonstration outside the US Embassy was organised by the groups Healthcare Workers for Palestine and Mothers Against Genocide.

Showing solidarity with healthcare workers in Palestine, around 100 protesters called for an end to America's support for Israel and the imposition of sanctions against Israel.

Demonstrators recreated injuries sustained by healthcare workers in Gaza, where — according to the World health Organisation (WHO) — only 10 of the region's 36 hospitals remain somewhat functional.

"WHO repeats its calls for the protection of patients, health and humanitarian workers, health infrastructure, and civilians," read a WHO statement last week.

"Hospitals must not be militarised, misused, or attacked."

Later on Saturday, the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and Jews for Palestine – Ireland held a protest outside the German Embassy.

The IPSC has accused Germany — the second-biggest arms supplier to Israel — of aiding Israel's attacks in Gaza and suppressing support for Palestine.

The demonstration was part of a series of coordinated protests around the world this weekend in support of the Palästina Kongress in Berlin.

The event, which was due to take place this weekend, was shut down by Berlin police on Friday, while one its speakers was refused entry to Germany.

Speaking at a protest outside the German Embassy following his return to London, British-Palestinian surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta said shutting down the event had 'backfired' on Germany.

"Today, they have not counted on the fact that the world has changed and the international response to this crime of trying to silence Palestinian voices has backfired on them," he said.

"What could have just been a local event of a conference on Palestine has now become the focus of the world's attention.

"They will not silence us, they will never silence us. What they are trying to do is get us to un-see what we have seen.

"Those of us who were in Rafah in its hospitals — Germany and its other accomplices in this genocidal war want us to un-see the children that they have killed."

This week, German representatives appeared at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after accusations from Nicaragua that Germany had breached its obligations to prevent genocide.

Nicaragua has called on Germany to stop selling arms to Israel and to resume its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Germany said it had already resumed its funding to UNRWA having suspended it in January over allegations UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.