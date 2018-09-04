'We are devastated' – Irish TV chef Rachel Allen's 18-year-old son arrested in €30,000 drugs bust
IRISH celebrity chef Rachel Allen has spoken of her "devastation" after her teenage son Joshua was arrested on drugs charges.

Joshua Allen, 18, was arrested by Gardaí during a raid at a property in Co. Cork last Thursday, during which some €30,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

Saturday Kitchen star Rachel, 46, said her son – who has "never been in trouble with the Gardaí" – had made a "huge mistake".

In a statement, the mother-of-three and her husband Isaac said they "utterly condemn" their son's actions and he would be "pleading guilty at the first opportunity".

They said: "We are making a statement in response to, and hopefully to alleviate, the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others.

"He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí.

"A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity".

Rachel, 46, is a regular guest on BBC's Saturday Kitchen (Image: BBC)

The couple added: "We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events.

"Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him.

"We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him.

"We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can.

"We would ask that the legal process would be allowed to proceed to deal with this matter, without interference, and that we would be allowed to deal with this, like any other parents, in a similar position."

Rachel Allen is the author of six best-selling cookery books including Rachel's Favourite Food at Home, Bake and Home Cooking.

Her television shows have been broadcast internationally and she frequently appears on BBC's Saturday Kitchen.

She studied at the world-famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co. Cork and still teaches there.

A Garda spokesperson said Revenue Customs Service officers "seized approximately €30,000 of suspected herbal cannabis in the Shanagarry area of East Cork on August 30."

Officers seized around 1.5kg of the drug during the raid.

