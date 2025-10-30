Funding of €1.1m confirmed to promote Irish arts around the globe
Culture

Funding of €1.1m confirmed to promote Irish arts around the globe

A FUNDING pot of €1.1m has been confirmed to promote Irish arts and culture around the globe.

Ireland’s Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan has confirmed the allocation which will be delivered through Culture Ireland’s annual grants programme.

Some 129 projects, taking place in 33 countries, are set to benefit from the cash, which will cover circus, dance, film, literature, music, opera, theatre and visual arts initiatives.

“This significant investment of over €1.1m by Culture Ireland highlights the Government’s commitment to supporting Irish artists and cultural organisations in reaching international audiences,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“Through this funding, we are showcasing Ireland’s rich artistic talent on the global stage and strengthening our cultural connections,” he added.

Among the grant awards, €30k has been earmarked for a stage adaptation of Katriona O’Sullivan’s book Poor.

The production, by the Gate Theatre and the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, will be directed by Sonya Kelly and is set to open at the Belgrade Theatre in May 2025.

Further sums have been awarded to support the likes of Worn Out, The Savage Hearts and Simple Things on their UK tours which are due to take place in the coming months.

The full list of recipients can be viewed here.

See More: Funding, Ireland, Irish Culture

Related
Culture 1 year ago

Grants of €2.95m awarded to organisations promoting Irish culture across Globe

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 years ago

€830k funding pot announced to promote Irish arts across the world

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 4 years ago

CASH FOR CULTURE: More than €500,000 in grants awarded to promote Irish arts throughout the globe

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 18 hours ago

RTÉ’s 2024 report reveals executives make up majority of top earners

By: Mark Murphy

News 21 hours ago

Northern Ireland appoints first Irish language and Ulster-Scots commissioners

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Palestinian children arrive from Gaza for treatment in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

'A treasured colleague': Irishman among two dead following mine explosion in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Polish carer wins discrimination case after being told Irish are ‘kinder’

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' following discovery of woman's body in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy