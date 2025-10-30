Man charged with murder after pensioner John Burke dies following 'aggravated burglary'

A MAN has been charged with murder after a pensioner died following a burglary at his home.

John Burke’s home on Fountayne Road in London’s Hackney was targeted at around 10am on Monday, September 29.

Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at the property, and the 86-year-old, who was at home at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was discharged later that day but died at home the following day.

“We understand the community concern surrounding this case in which John very sadly lost his life,” Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the area, said this week.

“Officers worked at pace throughout the investigation and reacted quickly when any new information came to light,” she added.

“John was a much-loved neighbour and my thoughts remain with his family and friends. I would also like to thank the public for their support throughout the investigation.”

Ashley Malcolm was arrested on suspicion of burglary and murder on Wednesday, October 1.

The 39-year-old, of Reighton Road in Hackney, was released under investigation for the murder offence but charged with robbery and remanded in custody, where he remains.

He was also charged with three separate, unconnected burglaries and attempted burglaries in Hackney.

These include a burglary at Gransden Road on Wednesday, September 24, a burglary at Brooke Road on September 29 and an attempted burglary on that same day at Stamford Hill.

Malcolm has since been charged with Mr Burke’s murder and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 11.

Mr Burke’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very sad time, the Met Police has confirmed.