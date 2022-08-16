Chocolate and Guinness mud cake offers Irish twist on Mississippi classic

MUD CAKE is a dessert that remains synonymous with America’s Deep South and, more specifically, the state of Mississippi.

But while there are many variations on the basic premise, whether it’s the inclusion of pastry or even a bit of whipped cream, few if any have fused something as distinctly Irish as Guinness with this old sweet treat favourite.

However, that’s all changed thanks to journalist and foodie Rachael Rosel over at StartsAt60.

Offering a fresh twist on the old chocolate favourite, what makes this particular recipe so enticing is just how easy it is to whip the whole thing together.

A boozy, mouth-watering dessert to enjoy at home or in the company of friends, here is everything you need to know to make this for yourself.

What you will need:

250g butter, chopped

200g dark chocolate (50% cocoa), chopped

100g dark chocolate (70% cocoa), chopped

215g (1 cup) caster sugar

100g (1/2 cup firmly packed) dark brown sugar

250ml (1 cup) Guinness Extra Stout

1 tablespoon golden syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 eggs

85g (1/3 cup) sour cream

225g (1 1/2 cups) plain flour

2 tablespoons dark cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

For the Ganache

200g dark chocolate (50% cocoa), chopped

190g (3/4 cup) sour cream

2 tablespoons Guinness Extra Stout

1 1/2 tablespoons golden syrup

How to make it:

Preheat oven to 140C. Grease a 22cm springform pan and line with baking paper. Place the butter, dark chocolates, sugars, Guinness, golden syrup and vanilla in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, for 6-8 minutes or until melted and smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside for 15 minutes to cool. Place the eggs and sour cream in a small bowl and whisk until combined. Whisk the egg mixture into the chocolate mixture until combined and glossy. Sift over the flour, cocoa and baking powder and stir until combined. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour 10 minutes or until crumbs cling to a skewer when inserted into the centre. Set aside for 30 minutes to cool in the pan before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the Ganache