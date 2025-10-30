Teen arrested after drugs and scrambler seized

A TEENAGER has been arrested in Co. Tyrone after drugs and a scrambler were seized.

Neighbourhood police officers were called to the Bradley Way area in Strabane on October 28 following reports of a scrambler being ridden in the area.

During a stop and search of a 19-year-old man, officers found bagged drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“Officers attended the area immediately and apprehended the man before he could make off from the scene,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Pearce said.

“After a stop and search was conducted, a quantity of suspected class B drugs was located in deal bags, alongside a small amount of suspected class A drugs and various drug-related paraphernalia,” he added.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A and B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, attempted criminal damage and criminal damage.

“The items were seized for examination, alongside the scrambler. The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Chf Insp Pearce said PSNI officers will “continue to work proactively in the area”.

“Tackling drug dealing and misuse is a policing priority throughout Derry and Strabane district and we know the dangerous driving of scramblers is an ongoing problem, especially given the significant safety issues these vehicles can pose alongside the nuisance and noise they can create,” he explained.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team carries out frequent patrols of the area, fully engaging with local community groups and representatives.

Residents will have seen an increased police presence recently as we seek to address issues of concern to the local community,” he added.

“We would ask that local people continue to report any information or concerns that they have to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“Having an accurate picture of what is happening in communities allows us to allocate our resources to areas where they are needed most.

"We rely on information from the public and the quicker these incidents are reported to us, the faster we can act.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - this is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”