Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Donegal collision

A WOMAN has died following a collision in Donegal.

The pensioner, who was aged in her 80s, was involved in the single vehicle incident at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene near Cill Riáin (Kilraine), where the incident happened on the on the R262 at Tullynaglaggin.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, also aged in his 80s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed as forensic collision investigators can investigate.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."