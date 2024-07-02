‘DEVESTATING LOSS’: Tributes paid following death of Irishman while on holiday in Spain
News

‘DEVESTATING LOSS’: Tributes paid following death of Irishman while on holiday in Spain

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-of-four who has died in Spain while on holiday with family and friends.

Waterford man Michael Grant was holidaying in Magaluf this week when he “died suddenly” on Monday (July 1) his family have confirmed.

He will be “deeply mourned and forever loved by his heartbroken wife Leanne and his four children Kayley, Niamh, Shay and Sofia” they said in a statement.

He also leaves behind parents Michael and Marie, sisters Jeannette, Deborah and Deirdre and brothers Brian and Alan.

Tributes have flooded in for the 45-year-old, who worked as a physiotherapist and was the founder of St Joseph GAA’s juvenile academy.

Michael Grant has died while on holiday in Spain (Pic: Grant family)

In a statement St Joseph’s said “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden shock passing of our dearest club member and head child coach, Michael Grant”.

“As many of you know, Michael was more than just a coach to us - he was a beloved friend and as a club and for his family we need time to process this devastating loss.”

They added: “Michael was an integral part of our community, and his absence will be profoundly felt.

“He was not just a coach but a mentor and a friend to all the children and adult members at St Joseph’s.

“More recently his dedication, passion, and love for the kids were evident in everything he did.

"He cherished every one of them, and I’m sure you will all agree that his impact was immeasurable.”

Friends of the popular community figure have continued to pay tribute this week, with Shane Walsh sending his “deepest sympathies to Michael's family”.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing, he was an absolute gentleman,” he added.

Walter Long said: “Michael was an absolute gentleman, always spoke about his family anytime I was in.

“He was a fierce competitor on the pitch but always ended with a hand shake and a chat.”

Ballyduff AFC in Waterford have also paid their respects this week, stating: “Our sincere condolences to Michael’s wife Leanne, parents, children, family and friends.

“Michael had been kind to our club and members, always offering his time and kind words to those he met at our ground. Rest in peace Micheal.”

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

See More: Michael Grant, Spain

Related

Attack on new build homes being treated as sectarian hate crime
News 1 hour ago

Attack on new build homes being treated as sectarian hate crime

By: Fiona Audley

President’s garden party honours those who ‘organise, march and fight for workers’ rights'
News 2 hours ago

President’s garden party honours those who ‘organise, march and fight for workers’ rights'

By: Fiona Audley

'Sweet mother of Jesus!' Listen to commentator's ecstatic reaction as Galway defeat Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final
News 1 day ago

'Sweet mother of Jesus!' Listen to commentator's ecstatic reaction as Galway defeat Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Luas services disrupted after vehicle driven on to tracks
News 2 days ago

Luas services disrupted after vehicle driven on to tracks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh hailed as 'grandfather' to the nation as he is laid to rest
News 2 days ago

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh hailed as 'grandfather' to the nation as he is laid to rest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences
News 2 days ago

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Israel - the cleft stick in US politics
Comment 4 days ago

Israel - the cleft stick in US politics

By: Larry Donnelly

Waterfalls, wineries and the Finger Lakes in New York state
Travel 4 days ago

Waterfalls, wineries and the Finger Lakes in New York state

By: Marilyn Jones