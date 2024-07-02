‘DEVESTATING LOSS’: Tributes paid following death of Irishman while on holiday in Spain

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-of-four who has died in Spain while on holiday with family and friends.

Waterford man Michael Grant was holidaying in Magaluf this week when he “died suddenly” on Monday (July 1) his family have confirmed.

He will be “deeply mourned and forever loved by his heartbroken wife Leanne and his four children Kayley, Niamh, Shay and Sofia” they said in a statement.

He also leaves behind parents Michael and Marie, sisters Jeannette, Deborah and Deirdre and brothers Brian and Alan.

Tributes have flooded in for the 45-year-old, who worked as a physiotherapist and was the founder of St Joseph GAA’s juvenile academy.

In a statement St Joseph’s said “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden shock passing of our dearest club member and head child coach, Michael Grant”.

“As many of you know, Michael was more than just a coach to us - he was a beloved friend and as a club and for his family we need time to process this devastating loss.”

They added: “Michael was an integral part of our community, and his absence will be profoundly felt.

“He was not just a coach but a mentor and a friend to all the children and adult members at St Joseph’s.

“More recently his dedication, passion, and love for the kids were evident in everything he did.

"He cherished every one of them, and I’m sure you will all agree that his impact was immeasurable.”

Friends of the popular community figure have continued to pay tribute this week, with Shane Walsh sending his “deepest sympathies to Michael's family”.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing, he was an absolute gentleman,” he added.

Walter Long said: “Michael was an absolute gentleman, always spoke about his family anytime I was in.

“He was a fierce competitor on the pitch but always ended with a hand shake and a chat.”

Ballyduff AFC in Waterford have also paid their respects this week, stating: “Our sincere condolences to Michael’s wife Leanne, parents, children, family and friends.

“Michael had been kind to our club and members, always offering his time and kind words to those he met at our ground. Rest in peace Micheal.”

Funeral details have yet to be announced.