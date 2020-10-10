IRELAND’S CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has broken his social media silence to issue a plea to the public.

Dr Holohan returned to his role with the government this week, after taking several months off to be with his wife Emer, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012.

In a first tweet since early July, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer warned followers that there had been 32 hospital admissions and eight admissions to Intensive Care Units.

“The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate,” he said.

“‘We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

‘It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.”

He urged the public to play their part in helping push the number of new infections down.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress #COVID19,” he wrote.

“Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease.”

The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan’s pleas came after a further 617 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic.

Those figures, however, pale in comparison with those being reported in Northern Ireland, where 1,080 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours – the highest daily tally recorded since the pandemic began.

There have been 5,272 new cases of coronavirus over the past seven days in Northern Ireland, with the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland reaching 18,190.

Those figures suggest around one in four of all Northern Ireland’s confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past seven days.