Centra confirmed as food sponsor for The Traitors Ireland

CENTRA has been announced as the food sponsor for new series The Traitors Ireland which kicks off this weekend.

The much-anticipated show, which will be hosted by actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney, will begin on Sunday, August 31 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

It was confirmed this week that Centra has partnered with the Irish broadcaster on the production.

The Irish convenience store chain will provide all the food eaten by the contestants when they enjoy their daily breakfast buffet together, as well as the drinks they consume throughout the day.

“As Ireland’s leading convenience retailer with over 500 stores nationwide, Centra is proud to partner with RTÉ as food sponsor of The Traitors Ireland,” Centra Managing Director, Luke Hanlon said.

“The partnership with The Traitors Ireland is part of Centra’s strategy to be part of the fabric of Ireland, showing up in key cultural moments and reflects our passion for supporting moments that captivate the nation, with Centra delivering fresh, convenient food wherever the story unfolds,” he added.

The Traitors Ireland will be based at Slane Castle in Co. Meath.

It will see a group of strangers play the ultimate game of deception, betrayal and trust while battlinh to win up to €50k.

Hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

“We’re proud to partner with Centra as food sponsor for The Traitors Ireland,” Ruth Kennedy, Sponsorship Manager at RTÉ said.

“Excitement is building ahead of the premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player as the Irish version of the international hit series lands on August 31,” she added.

“We’re looking forward to a dynamic and rewarding collaboration.”