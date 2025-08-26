Three children hit by car while playing on pavement
News

Three children hit by car while playing on pavement

THREE children were hospitalised after being hit by a car in Belfast.

A boy and two girls were struck by a car as it reversed in the Black Ridge View area of west Belfast.

Police were called to the collision just before 5pm on August 24.

“A report was received shortly before 5pm that the car, whilst reversing, struck the children, two girls and a boy, as they played on the pavement,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement.

“The children have been taken to hospital for treatment,” they added.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury,” the PSNI said.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25,” they said.

See More: Belfast, Children, Collision

Related
News 1 week ago

Man arrested in investigation into ‘vigilantes’ targeting people ‘based on skin colour’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Belfast man assaulted by gang of up to eight men armed with bats and hammers

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Councillor blames people 'fuelled by conspiracies' after latest spate of attacks on Belfast 5G masts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Comment 3 days ago

Faith, theology and Irish identity

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 3 days ago

On the buses — in Glasgow

By: Irish Post

Culture 4 days ago

Former BibleCode Sundays man Andy Nolan on his true crime book Green Bloods about the London Irish criminal underworld

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 4 days ago

Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones at The Claddagh Ring this Saturday

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 4 days ago

Trailer released for Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

By: Fiona Audley

Business 4 days ago

Milestone moment as Glencar starts work on new Bidfood distribution hub

By: Fiona Audley