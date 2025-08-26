Three children hit by car while playing on pavement

THREE children were hospitalised after being hit by a car in Belfast.

A boy and two girls were struck by a car as it reversed in the Black Ridge View area of west Belfast.

Police were called to the collision just before 5pm on August 24.

“A report was received shortly before 5pm that the car, whilst reversing, struck the children, two girls and a boy, as they played on the pavement,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement.

“The children have been taken to hospital for treatment,” they added.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury,” the PSNI said.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25,” they said.