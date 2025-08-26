Concern for wellbeing of woman missing from Kildare
Concern for wellbeing of woman missing from Kildare

GARDAÍ have issued a public appeal for help to locate a woman missing from Kildare.

Betty O’Shea has been missing from Athy since Sunday, August 24.

The 62-year-old is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Betty O'Shea is missing from Athy in Kildare (Pic: Garda)

She also has a tattoo on her left hand.

When last seen, Betty was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt.

“Both Gardaí and Betty's family are concerned for her welfare,” the police force said in a statement.

“Anyone with information on Betty's whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

