Police name man found dead in Co. Down as murder investigation gets underway

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Newcastle, Co. Down have named the victim.

Sean Small, 84, who is from the town, was found dead outside a property in the Slievenabrock Avenue area at around 10.30pm on August 24.

A murder investigation is now underway, led by detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team.

“I know that the local community will be in shock today following the news of this older man’s death,” Chief Inspector Adam Ruston of Newry Mourne and Down said in a statement.

“Waking up to this news is sure to have caused distress that this has happened in such a close-knit residential area of Newcastle,” he added.

“However, I want to provide reassurance that we are working at pace to investigate the circumstances of this murder and we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators and in securing justice.

“Locals and visitors to Newcastle [this] week will notice more of our officers on the ground and on patrol as we work on this investigation and to provide the community with the reassurance and support of police presence.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman of the Major Investigation Team has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“While enquiries are at a very early stage, we need the help of the public to come forward with any information,” she said.

“If you have photos or footage of this area or the wider Tullybrannigan and Bryansford Road areas, please share these with police through the Major Incident Public Portal,” she added.

“No matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, please contact us by calling 101.

“Your information could be crucial in helping officers understand exactly what has happened.”

Local MLA Colin McGrath said the community has been left in shock.

“The news of a man’s death in Newcastle and the subsequent murder investigation is deeply shocking and the local community were stunned to wake up to this on a bank holiday Monday,” the SDLP MLA for South Down said.

“For such a violent death to occur in Newcastle will understandably cause concern and I would ask people to avoid speculation and to remain calm,” he added.

“It is vital that the police are given every piece of information they need to carry out their investigation.

“Anyone who can assist should come forward without delay.”