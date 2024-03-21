Documentary follows life inside gym founded by Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan
A NEW documentary which shines a light on the life and legacy of Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan will air this weekend.

Stable: The Boxing Game follows the day-to-day goings on inside the McGuigan Boxing Gym, which was founded by the Monaghan man deemed one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

Produced by Lorton Entertainment, the four-part series documents life inside the gym which is run by McGuigan’s sons.

Shane McGuigan, son of boxing legend Barry McGuigan, features in the documentary

Shane McGuigan trains the fighters alongside assistant coach Josh Pritchard, while Shane’s brother Jake McGuigan manages the majority of the gym's eight boxers.

Based in east London, the gym draws fighters from Slough, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Catford and Greenwich, all hoping to train hard enough to achieve success in the ring.

The series charts the stories of boxers including Chris Billam-Smith, heavyweight Daniel Dubois and his sister Caroline Dubois, brothers Adam and Hassan Azim, Robbie Davies Jr, Ellie Scotney, and Anthony Fowler.

It also delves into the McGuigans’ unique boxing journey, while shedding light on the challenges the family itself has faced over the years.

“We believe that this documentary encapsulates everything that is so powerful about boxing: hard-work, community, resilience, and reward,” Julian Bird, CEO and Founder of Lorton Entertainment, said.

“This series is characterised by the everyday sacrifices and commitments boxers make,” he added.

Monaghan native Barry McGuigan was known as the 'Clones Cyclone'

“We’ve told the stories of some of the biggest names in sport, and it is incredible to add Barry, Shane and all the fighters in the gym to that list.”

The BBC have acquired the documentary series and the four episode series will air as double bills on BBC One on March 30 and March 31.

“Whether you’re a boxing fan or not is irrelevant when it comes to Stable this series is a compelling watch giving viewers an intimate look at the discipline, dedication, and determination needed to succeed in the sport,” Jo Lapping, Head of Factual Acquisition at BBC, said.

“We’re excited to be bringing this to audiences across the BBC, introducing them to an inspiring, aspirational, tightly knit group of fighters at the start of a huge sporting year,” she added.

All four episodes of Stable: The Boxing Game will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on March 30.

