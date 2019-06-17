Donald Trump accused of ‘normalising racism’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan

SADIQ KHAN has accused Donald Trump of “normalising racism, following the President's recent twitter tirade against the Mayor of London.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Khan said that Trump was “amplifying far-right activists” and said that he was seen as a “poster boy for racists”.

Khan was responding to tweets posted by Trump over the weekend, highlighting London’s continuing issues with knife crime.

The President quoted a tweet from Katie Hopkins which labelled the capital as “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan”.

Mr Khan went on to say: “My concern isn’t that he [Trump] is obsessed with me, my concern is the amplification of a racist tweet that normalises racism - and that’s wrong,” when asked for a reply to Mr Trump's tweets.

Trump didn’t hold back on Sunday when he said that Khan was “a disaster” and that he was “destroying the city of London”.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

He went on to describe him as “a national disgrace.”

It isn’t the first time he’s set his sights on London’s Mayor. After touching down at Stansted Airport ahead of his state visit to the UK earlier this month, he tweeted a series of damning tweets about Khan, calling him a “stone cold loser” among other things, while Air Force One was still waiting on the tarmac.

Khan has made no secret of his disdain for Trump. He’s allowed the ‘baby-blimp’ resembling the President to fly over London in protest of both of Trump’s state visits.

He also recently compared Trump to the facist leaders of the 20th century.

Their never-ending feud rumbles on.

Sadiq Khan blamed London's latest violent crime problems on "massive cuts" to police resources, noting that London now has the fewest amount of officers on the streets at any time since 2003 - with the number now below 30,000.

"There is a link between the massive cuts to police resources and the rise in violent crime," he said.

"We need to do more."