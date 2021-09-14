Donald Trump considering running for mayor of New York City
News

Donald Trump considering running for mayor of New York City

Donald Trump says he could run for Mayor of New York City

DONALD TRUMP has hinted that he might run for mayor of New York should his 2024 presidential bid fail to materialise.

Trump was in the Big Apple on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, meeting with a number of police officers, fire fighters and other emergency service personnel.

The former president joked that he would "love" to become mayor of New York in order to clean up the city and rid it of crime.

He was asked by someone at the event: "If you decide not to run for president - if you decide not, would you consider running for mayor of New York City?"

"Well that's an interesting question," Trump said with a smile.

"I would love that. I'd tell you, we could straighten it out. I'd say 'fellas, good luck, go to town'.

"They'd be announcing in one week: 'There's no crime in this city. There's no crime. What the hell happened?' I'd say, 'that was the easiest job I ever [had]'.

"That would be such an easy job, but I appreciate the question, that's cool."

Trump once again teased that he would be running for president again in three years time, but steered clear of officially confirming it.

When asked if he would run again, he said: "That's a tough question. Actually for me it's an easy question. I mean I know what I'm going to do but we're not supposed to be talking about it yet... but I think you're gonna be happy, let me put it that way."

Trump was born in New York City and has spent much of his life living and working there. When he became president, he officially moved to Florida, claiming that NY wasn't the same as it once was.

See More: Donald Trump, Mayor Of New York, New York City

Related

Donald Trump insists Osama Bin Laden wasn't a 'monster'
News 2 weeks ago

Donald Trump insists Osama Bin Laden wasn't a 'monster'

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump booed at his own rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated
News 3 weeks ago

Donald Trump booed at his own rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

By: Harry Brent

Piers Morgan blames Biden for Afghanistan crisis and insists liberals should stop pointing finger at Trump
News 4 weeks ago

Piers Morgan blames Biden for Afghanistan crisis and insists liberals should stop pointing finger at Trump

By: Harry Brent

Latest

'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan to appear on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK as guest judge
Entertainment 6 hours ago

'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan to appear on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK as guest judge

By: Rachael O'Connor

'The most lovely person': Taylor Swift surprises fans and locals while holidaying in Belfast
Entertainment 8 hours ago

'The most lovely person': Taylor Swift surprises fans and locals while holidaying in Belfast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ian Bailey insists gardaí corruption prevented him from clearing his name
News 9 hours ago

Ian Bailey insists gardaí corruption prevented him from clearing his name

By: Harry Brent

Catholic Church is 'irrelevant' in modern Ireland, claims Normal People author Sally Rooney
News 10 hours ago

Catholic Church is 'irrelevant' in modern Ireland, claims Normal People author Sally Rooney

By: Harry Brent

Have you seen Jorja? Gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of missing 13-year-old girl
News 12 hours ago

Have you seen Jorja? Gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of missing 13-year-old girl

By: Rachael O'Connor