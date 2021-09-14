Donald Trump considering running for mayor of New York City

DONALD TRUMP has hinted that he might run for mayor of New York should his 2024 presidential bid fail to materialise.

Trump was in the Big Apple on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, meeting with a number of police officers, fire fighters and other emergency service personnel.

The former president joked that he would "love" to become mayor of New York in order to clean up the city and rid it of crime.

He was asked by someone at the event: "If you decide not to run for president - if you decide not, would you consider running for mayor of New York City?"

"Well that's an interesting question," Trump said with a smile.

"I would love that. I'd tell you, we could straighten it out. I'd say 'fellas, good luck, go to town'.

"They'd be announcing in one week: 'There's no crime in this city. There's no crime. What the hell happened?' I'd say, 'that was the easiest job I ever [had]'.

"That would be such an easy job, but I appreciate the question, that's cool."

Trump once again teased that he would be running for president again in three years time, but steered clear of officially confirming it.

When asked if he would run again, he said: "That's a tough question. Actually for me it's an easy question. I mean I know what I'm going to do but we're not supposed to be talking about it yet... but I think you're gonna be happy, let me put it that way."

Trump was born in New York City and has spent much of his life living and working there. When he became president, he officially moved to Florida, claiming that NY wasn't the same as it once was.