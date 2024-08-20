Dr Mike Lynch and daughter feared dead

THE tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch(59) and his daughter are among those feared dead after the 56m (183ft) yacht, the Bayesian, sank in bad weather as they were sleeping. The superyacht was anchored some 700 metres from Porticello harbour to the north of Sicily when it was hit by bad weather and sank. It has been reported as lying intact on the seabed fifty metres down.

The search for the other missing passengers has continued, after the superyacht sank during adverse weather conditions.

Dr Mike Lynch and a co-defendant were acquitted in June in a San Francisco court of 15 counts of fraud.

In a separate incident, Dr Lynch’s co-defendant in the trial was killed in a road collision Cambridge. Stephen Chamberlain was similarly found innocent in his US fraud trial in which both men were acquitted following the $11bn (£8.64bn) sale of the software giant Autonomy.

Mr Chamberlain died after being hit by a car while out running in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, according to his lawyer.

In the Mediterranean, the search for those missing continues. There were 22 people - 10 crew members and 12 passengers - on board when the yacht sank. One body has been recovered, six people are missing, and 15 were rescued. Dr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares was among those who were rescued. Eight of those were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

It has emerged that Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are among those missing. All were on board celebrating Dr Lynch’s acquittal in a California court in June.

The Bayesian superyacht appears to have been hit by a waterspout, or mini-tornado. But a marine expert has said that the sinking of such a boat, even in severe weather conditions, is unprecedented. The British government’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch have sent four inspectors had to Sicily to conduct a “preliminary assessment,” Reuters reports.

Francesco Venuto, the spokesperson for Sicily's civil protection agency, told the BBC that they "think [the corpses] must be there [in the boat]".

It appears that access to the cabin is blocked by furniture, rescue divers have reported.

Dr Lynch was born to Irish parents. His mother was a nurse from County Tipperary and his father a firefighter from County Cork in Ireland.

The Lynchs moved from Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary to Essex, where the young Mike was brought up His Irish heritage, and the fact that his parents were “poor Irish immigrants” to Britain has been alluded to in the fraud trial in San Francisco.

During his testimony Dr Lynch addressed the jury, speaking about growing up during the Troubles in 1970s London as the son of Irish immigrants — “You had to learn to run fast,” he said — and of his first job as a cleaner at the hospital where his mother worked as a nurse. “I’m still a demon mopper,” he said.