DUP MP tables motion calling for Westminster to celebrate Dolly Parton hit

Dolly Parton in 2022 after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

A DUP MP has tabled a motion calling for Westminster to celebrate the Dolly Parton hit, I Will Always Love You.

Northern Ireland may be without a power-sharing government since the DUP collapsed the executive a year ago, but the party's MP for Strangford has found time to honour the country legend.

Jim Shannon tabled the Early Day Motion (EDM) on Tuesday, a day before he voted against the Government's Brexit deal in a sign the Stormont stalemate is set to drag on.

Shannon's motion called for the Commons to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the song, noting 'what it means to so many, including the wife of the hon. Member for Strangford'.

The motion highlighted Parton's contribution to the music industry, and wished her 'continued success as she entertains and encourages so many through her music and inspirational character'.

It has so far garnered 33 signatures, making it the joint second most popular EDM of the 79 tabled since March 1.

Parton during a promotional event in Dublin in 2002 (Image: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

Among its backers are former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

While Shannon's wife may be a fan of the song, some weren't as keen on the MP's motion during a precarious time for the North.

Sharing news of the EDM on Twitter, Belfast comedian Jake O'Kane wrote: "Who doesn't love Dolly? But… there are a few more critical issues Jim Shannon could have highlighted."

Meanwhile, Derry All-Ireland winner and former Sunday Game pundit Joe Brolly pithily commented: "We are f****d."

EDMs are rarely debated in parliament and are primarily used by MPs to draw attention to a particular issue or area of interest that is important to them.

There are usually in excess of 1,000 EDMs in a parliamentary session, with only six or seven exceeding 200 signatures.

I Will Always Love You was written and recorded by Parton in 1973 and released a year later, with other versions following in 1982 and 1995.

A 1992 cover version by Whitney Houston was a huge hit, topping the charts in countries around the globe.

Parton's biggest hits in Britain were Jolene and Islands in the Stream, which both peaked at no. 7.

