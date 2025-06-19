Man jailed for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland's deputy first minister

A MAN who sent threatening online messages to Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister has been jailed following a hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

The court heard that Aaron Thomas Curragh, from Whincroft Road in Belfast, posted a series of tweets about Ms Little-Pengelly on the social media platform X on July 8, 2024.

He also targeted DUP assembly member Joanne Bunting.

The 34-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage and one of threatening communications.

On July 18 he was given a 31-month sentence, half to be spent in custody and half on licence.

Following the sentencing, PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said the force “condemns any abuse, harassment or criminality directed towards our elected representatives”.

“In particular this case highlights the very real challenges faced by our female elected representatives who are too often the subject of vile threats and offensive abuse,” he added.

"It is wholly unacceptable that anyone should face abuse or threats simply for carrying out the duties of their office,” he explained.

“As this case demonstrates we will thoroughly investigate any offences and I hope this sentencing serves as a clear warning to those who wrongly feel that this type of behaviour can be justified.

“I also want to acknowledge the determination and resilience of the two individuals who stood up and stood firm to see the defendant held to account.”

Chf Supt Murray said the PSNI would continue to do “all it can” to ensure politicians in North “can undertake their role free from fear and intimidation”.

“We regularly engage with our elected representatives in order to provide information on personal safety, how the Police Service can support them and, crucially, when to report an incident to police,” he added.