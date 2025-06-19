Man jailed for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland's deputy first minister
News

Man jailed for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland's deputy first minister

A MAN who sent threatening online messages to Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister has been jailed following a hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

The court heard that Aaron Thomas Curragh, from Whincroft Road in Belfast, posted a series of tweets about Ms Little-Pengelly on the social media platform X on July 8, 2024.

He also targeted DUP assembly member Joanne Bunting.

The 34-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage and one of threatening communications.

On July 18 he was given a 31-month sentence, half to be spent in custody and half on licence.

Following the sentencing, PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said the force “condemns any abuse, harassment or criminality directed towards our elected representatives”.

“In particular this case highlights the very real challenges faced by our female elected representatives who are too often the subject of vile threats and offensive abuse,” he added.
"It is wholly unacceptable that anyone should face abuse or threats simply for carrying out the duties of their office,” he explained.

“As this case demonstrates we will thoroughly investigate any offences and I hope this sentencing serves as a clear warning to those who wrongly feel that this type of behaviour can be justified.
“I also want to acknowledge the determination and resilience of the two individuals who stood up and stood firm to see the defendant held to account.”

Chf Supt Murray said the PSNI would continue to do “all it can” to ensure politicians in North “can undertake their role free from fear and intimidation”.

“We regularly engage with our elected representatives in order to provide information on personal safety, how the Police Service can support them and, crucially, when to report an incident to police,” he added.

See More: DUP, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Online Messages, Sentencing

Related

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson brings legal challenge against Department for Infrastructure
News 2 months ago

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson brings legal challenge against Department for Infrastructure

By: James Conor Patterson

Donaldsons' case may be delayed until autumn
News 2 months ago

Donaldsons' case may be delayed until autumn

By: Mal Rogers

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?
News 3 months ago

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?

By: Peter Kelly

Latest

The cost of Ireland's data centre boom
Business 22 hours ago

The cost of Ireland's data centre boom

By: Mark Murphy

Minister attends opening of leading Irish medtech firm’s new manufacturing facility
Business 1 day ago

Minister attends opening of leading Irish medtech firm’s new manufacturing facility

By: Fiona Audley

Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets
Sport 1 day ago

Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets

By: Mark Murphy

Irish engineering firm wins landmark contract for Singapore airport
Business 1 day ago

Irish engineering firm wins landmark contract for Singapore airport

By: Fiona Audley

Matthew Horne among all-star star cast announced for reprisal of Samuel Beckett classic
Entertainment 1 day ago

Matthew Horne among all-star star cast announced for reprisal of Samuel Beckett classic

By: Fiona Audley

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam
News 1 day ago

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam

By: Fiona Audley