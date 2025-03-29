Donaldsons' case may be delayed until autumn

THE trial of former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson related to alleged historical sex crimes is likely now to be held in the autumn. Scheduled to run for three weeks, it was due to begin at Newry Crown court on March 24. But is was delayed due to the ill health of Lady Donaldson (aged 58). Two GPs’ letters confirming her ill health were provided to the court.

No further details of the illness have since been publicly disclosed, but have been described in court as 'challenging', thus rendering Lady Donaldson unfit to stand trial.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the former DUP leader and Lagan Valley MP, denies 18 offences, including one count of rape and others of indecent assault and gross indecency while his wife denies five charges of aiding and abetting his alleged offending.

He is being represented by leading London barrister Kieran Vaughan KC, a recognised as one of Britain's top criminal defence lawyers.

The offences allegedly occurred between 1985 and 2008.

Granting the adjournment application from Lady Donaldson’s defence team on March 24, Judge Paul Ramsey said he would review the situation on May 16, to assess Lady Donaldson’s health and consider rescheduling the trial. Given that the trial is expected to last three weeks, and considering the court's schedule and the need to ensure all parties are prepared, legal observers suggest an autumn date is now the most plausible outcome. However, the exact timing will depend on the outcomes of the May review hearing and Lady Eleanor's medical assessments.

In other cases where a defendant has suffered health issues, video-links have been used, with breaks for the ill defendant have proved to be effective. This is a route that may be considered in this case.

A prosecution lawyer said that although they accepted the medical evidence preventing Lady Donaldson from standing trial, the delay will cause significant impact on the two alleged victims in the case.

Describing them as "vulnerable complainants", she said they will be "emotionally affected" by the postponement.