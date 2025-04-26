Dynamic Anglo-Irish group Flook take top honours as TG4’s Grúpa Ceoil 2025

FOR three decades, Flook have been at the cutting edge of folk music, blending dynamic energy with inventive musicality.

There’s a chance to see them at the Todmorden Folk Festival on May 3. They’ll then be heading back to Ireland to appear at the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Awards 2025 – Live Broadcast at University Concert Hall, Limerick.

There’s a further chance to see the band in Britain at the end of May – see below.

Formed in 1995, this Anglo-Irish quartet has developed a distinctive sound driven by the whistles and flutes of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the rhythmic mastery of Ed Boyd on guitar, and the groundbreaking bodhrán playing of John Joe Kelly.

Their music weaves intricate melodies with precise acoustic grooves, creating a unique fusion of tradition and innovation that has captivated audiences worldwide.

With five critically acclaimed studio albums—Flatfish (1999), Rubai (2002), Haven (2005), Ancora (2019), and Sanju (2025)—Flook continue to push the boundaries of traditional music while staying true to its roots.

Their live performances are renowned for their fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interplay, and bold musical imagination. Each member brings a distinctive contribution to the group.

Brian Finnegan, an acclaimed Armagh whistle and flute player, is known for his masterful compositions as well as his fluid and dextrous playing.

Sarah Allen’s alto flute adds groove and counter-melodies that help define the band’s signature sound. Ed Boyd is widely recognised as one of the most influential guitar accompanists of his generation, while John Joe Kelly has redefined the role of the bodhrán in traditional music with his innovative playing.

Flook received the Best Band award at the 2006 BBC Folk Awards, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting and influential groups in contemporary folk music.

Monday, May 19 – Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

Tuesday, May 20 – The cornerHouse, Tolworth, Nr Surbiton

Wednesday, May 21 – The Fleece, Bretforton, Nr Evesham

Thursday, May 22 – The Lantern, Bristol

Friday, May 23 – The Gate, Cardiff