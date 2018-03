GARDAÍ have arrested a middle-aged man following the discovery of more than €2 million worth of drugs.

At Dublin Port, drugs including cocaine, heroin and ketamine were found as part of a seizure performed by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

According to The Journal, a 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained for his reported involvement with the importation.