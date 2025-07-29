Suspect in Fermanagh triple-murder dies in hospital, as family are laid to rest

A MOTHER and her two children who were shot dead at their home in County Fermanagh last week have been laid to rest in their hometown of Barefield, County Clare.

The deaths of Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her children, James Rutledge, 14, and Sara Rutledge, 13, have left two communities in deep mourning as the investigation into the suspected triple murder-suicide continues.

The family was killed last Wednesday morning at a property on Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Ian Rutledge, 43, an agricultural worker and the only suspect in the case, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died on Monday evening. Police believe Rutledge, who was a member of the same household, fatally shot Vanessa and her children before turning the gun on himself.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed Rutledge was the sole suspect in the attack and is not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.

Investigators have renewed their appeal for information, particularly about the movements of a silver Mercedes saloon car seen between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler on the evening of Tuesday, 22 July.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

A funeral mass for the family was held in Barefield on Saturday, following a service of removal in Maguiresbridge and repose at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in County Clare.

Mourners were asked to wear bright colours in tribute to the lives lost.

Vanessa was described as a devoted mother and a beloved daughter and sister.

James and Sara were remembered as dearly loved siblings and grandchildren.

Tributes have poured in from both counties.

A local Gaelic football club said Vanessa and her children were active and much-loved members of the community.

A cricket club the children had been involved with described them as “talented young cricketers and absolutely lovely-natured children.”

In the days following the tragedy, flowers, messages, teddy bears, and a signed Arsenal football shirt were left near the family’s home.

As the community mourns, donations in memory of Vanessa, James, and Sara are being directed to Women’s Aid.

The PSNI continues to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on the evening before the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.