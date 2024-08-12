Irishman shot dead by police in Malta

AN IRISHMAN has been shot dead after a three-hour stand-off. The man, named by MaltaToday as Edward Johnson, is reported to have been a former soldier.

The incident unfolded in the wake of a suspected murder that took place in the early hours of the day in Birkirkara. Johnson was named as the main suspect in the killing of Nicolette Ghirxi, stabbed to death in an apartment in the city of Birkirkara.

The suspect reportedly fled Birkirkara to an area to the north of the capital Valletta called St Julian's where he attempted to evade arrest by hiding in the area behind a Hilton hotel.

Maltese police sources said three hours of negotiation took place with the man in attempts to lay his weapon down and surrender to custody.

Reports say the man initially threatened hotel staff, before walking, while armed, to the breakwater behind the hotel. The stand-off between the man and the police then took place, lasting three hours.

Sources told MaltaToday that the aggressor started shouting at the police asking them whether they were prepared to die, “because I am ready”. he pointed the gun at himself, before moving towards the police. The police continued to issue warnings to the man to put his gun down, but they were ignored. When he approached the police raising his gun, they opened fire.

Witnesses say the man was shot three times in the chest after he aimed his gun at the police and prepared to fire on them.

MaltaToday was also informed the victim had filed a report against the aggressor in March of this year. The woman, now deceased had reportedly reported domestic violence against her to the police earlier this year.

In a press conference, police said they later discovered the man was holding a replica pistol.

A spokesperson at the Irish Embassy confirmed that they were fully cognisant with the incident and were working with the authorities. They said they were ready to provide assistance wherever needed