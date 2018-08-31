Eamon Holmes proves woman who said her dog was vegetarian wrong in seconds

EAMON HOLMES left a woman who has been raising her dog as a vegetarian speechless after convincing her pet pooch to eat a bowl of meaty pet food rather than some vegetables.

Lucy Carrington appeared on This Morning alongside her pet pooch Storm the Husky to talk to Ruth Langsford and Eamon about her canine's newfound meat-free diet.

Storm switched to a vegetarian diet after apparently starting to go off her food earlier this year.

Thinking her animal wanted to be vegetarian, Lucy put him on a strict diet of leftover veggies and hasn't looked back since.

Eamon wasn't having any of it though.

"Dogs aren't natural herbivores," he said.

It was then that Storm's vegetarianism was put to the test.

Two bowls of food - a bowl of meat and a bowl of carrots and peas - were placed next to each other near to the dog.

Storm was then let off her leash and given the option to choose between the two.

"You say dogs can't make the choice, but on this programme, they can make the choice," Eamon said.

And make a choice Storm certainly did, with the husky heading straight for the bowl of meat, much to the surprise of her owner.

Lucy, who is not a vegetarian herself, reacted to Storm's choice with shock, speculating that the initial preference for vegetables may have been a result of the humid summer temperatures.

"Oooh, you little... I didn't swear. In fairness the weather has cooled down quite dramatically," she said.

Eamon, however, could barely hide his amusement, particularly when Storm came close to eating the vegetable mix only to be put off at the final second.

"She sniffs it, she looks at it and she's not having any of it".

Lucy has already promised to return Storm to a meat-based diet following the test.