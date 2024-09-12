Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles
News

Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles

Hillside Drive in Dublin remains closed this morning

A PENSIONER has died after the car she was driving collided with a number of parked cars in Dublin.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was involved in a serious collision yesterday morning when her car collided with parked cars in Hillside Drive in Rathfarnham at around 10.30am.

A man in one of the parked vehicles was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A car collided with a number of parked vehicles at approximately 10.30am,” Gardaí confirmed this morning.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her 80s, was fatally injured,” they added.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road remains closed while a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

