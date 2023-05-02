Eleven cars destroyed after vehicle transporter set alight in Co Tyrone arson attack
News

Eleven cars destroyed after vehicle transporter set alight in Co Tyrone arson attack

AN investigation is underway after a vehicle transporter was set on fire in Co. Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the incident, which took place in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon at around 4.20am.

“It was reported at around 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire,” the PSNI confirms.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.”

They added: “It is believed 11 vehicles have been destroyed as a result of this fire which is being treated as arson.”

The PSNI’s Inspector Tate said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”

See More: Arson, Dungannon, PSNI, Tyrone

Related

Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down
News 7 hours ago

Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down

By: Irish Post

25 vehicles damaged as car dealership in Northern Ireland set on fire
News 2 weeks ago

25 vehicles damaged as car dealership in Northern Ireland set on fire

By: Irish Post

Arson investigation launched after house erupts in flames with woman inside
News 2 weeks ago

Arson investigation launched after house erupts in flames with woman inside

By: Irish Post

Latest

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo
News 1 hour ago

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo

By: Irish Post

The international impresario from Magherafelt — Paul Charles
Entertainment 16 hours ago

The international impresario from Magherafelt — Paul Charles

By: Michael J. McDonagh

'We haven't done it yet,' says Postecoglou but Celtic remain on course for treble after win over Rangers
Sport 1 day ago

'We haven't done it yet,' says Postecoglou but Celtic remain on course for treble after win over Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Staff and shoppers evacuated from Derry shop as police investigate arson report
News 1 day ago

Staff and shoppers evacuated from Derry shop as police investigate arson report

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry
News 1 day ago

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy