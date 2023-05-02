Eleven cars destroyed after vehicle transporter set alight in Co Tyrone arson attack

AN investigation is underway after a vehicle transporter was set on fire in Co. Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the incident, which took place in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon at around 4.20am.

“It was reported at around 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire,” the PSNI confirms.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.”

They added: “It is believed 11 vehicles have been destroyed as a result of this fire which is being treated as arson.”

The PSNI’s Inspector Tate said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”