Enoch Burke jailed again for continuing to turn up to Co. Westmeath school
News

Enoch Burke and his family arrive at the High Court in Dublin on Friday (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A TEACHER who was imprisoned after flouting a court order to stay away from school due to his suspension has been jailed again.

Enoch Burke, who was subsequently dismissed from his job at Wilson's Hospital School in Co. Westmeath, has continued to return to the premises following the summer break.

On Friday, he was sent back to Mountjoy Prison indefinitely until he undertakes to stay away from the school or purge his contempt of court.

Mr Burke was originally jailed between September and December 2022 for breaching a High Court order to stay away from the school.

Enoch Burke pictured back at Wilson’s Hospital School in August (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

He had been suspended from his role in August 2022 pending the conclusion of a disciplinary process following an alleged dispute over the use of pronouns.

Following his release from prison, he continued to turn up to the school, despite a daily €700 fine imposed by the High Court.

He was dismissed from his role in January, with the High Court later ruling that he had been suspended lawfully before imposing a €15,000 fine on top of his daily €700 fines.

Mr Burke also lost a challenge against the ruling requiring him to stay away from the school.

Jailed

Mr Burke continued to turn up to the school at Heathland, around 10 miles from Mullingar, following the summer break.

According to RTÉ News, Wilson's Hospital School asked the court to jail Mr Burke — an application he described as 'manifestly diabolical' — as managing his presence was affecting the running of the school.

Principal Frank Milling said locking doors to prevent Mr Burke entering the property was creating a health and safety issue.

Meanwhile, the time spent monitoring the former teacher was preventing the principal from carrying out his regular duties.

Mr Milling added that he was also concerned about the impact the situation was having on pupils while staff members had expressed their concerns.

Members of Mr Burke's family leave court on Friday after he was returned to jail (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

In response, Mr Burke said the school's claims of concern and disruption were untrue, adding that he had received support from staff, pupils and parents.

Judge Mark Heslin said it was clear Mr Burke had breached a court order.

When the former teacher refused three times to purge his contempt of court or undertake to stay away from the school, he was returned to jail indefinitely.

The decision is set to be reviewed next month.

