Irish teacher Enoch Burke turns up at former school as students return after Christmas

IRISH teacher Enoch Burke turned up at the school he formerly worked at as the students returned from their Christmas holidays this week.

Wilson’s Hospital School in Co. Westmeath reopened to students yesterday morning following the festive break.

Schoolteacher Enoch Burke turned up at Wilson's Hospital School as it welcomed students back after Christmas yesterday morning

Mr Burke, who was jailed in September for failing to comply with a court order to stay away from the school in Multyfarnham, was at the gates when they opened.

Supporters of Enoch Burke were also waiting at the school yesterday morning

So too were a number of placard-bearing supporters of the teacher, who was formally dismissed from his teaching role at the school in January 2023 after he refused to follow a direction from the principle to refer to a transgender pupil by the pronoun, "they".

A Garda car wad present at the school yesterday morning

Mr Burke was released from prison last month, following a High Court order, but was warned he would be subject to a daily fine of €1,400 a day if he breached the order directing him to stay away from the school.

