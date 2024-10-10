Ethel Kennedy being ‘looked after’ by family after suffering stroke

ETHEL KENNEDY, the widow of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, is recovering from a stroke her family has confirmed.

In a statement her grandson Joe Kennedy III revealed that the 96-year-old human rights advocate had suffered a stroke in her sleep on October 3.

“She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment,” Mr Kennedy, who is the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, said yesterday.

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family,” he added.

Ms Kennedy is the sister-in-law of former US president John F Kennedy, and the mother of former presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Her husband, Robert F Kennedy Sr, served as attorney general under his brother’s administration.

The couple had 11 children before Ms Kennedy became a widow at the age of 40 when her husband was assassinated in 1968 while running for the presidency.

Mrs Kennedy set up the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights non-profit organisation in her husband’s name following his death.

Describing his grandmother as “incredible” and “one of my heroes” Joe Kennedy reassured his followers that prior to her stroke she had had a “great summer and transition into fall”.

“Every day she has enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” he said.

“She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family.

“It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well.”

He added: “She is, as you may know, a strong woman, who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her.

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect pour family’s privacy at this time.”