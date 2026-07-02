EU Commissioner Michael McGrath receives award honouring ‘contribution to democracy’

EU COMMISSIONER Michael McGrath has received an award marking his ‘contribution to democracy’.

The Cork native, who is a former finance minister, received the Trinity European Laureate Award at an event held in Brussels.

Trinity’s Provost Dr Linda Doyle presented the Commissioner with the award this week, ahead of Ireland’s taking up the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Mr McGrath is the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection.

It is a role he was assigned by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2024.

Since then he has developed the European Democracy Shield - a strategic framework designed to strengthen democratic resilience across Europe.

“The award was presented to Commissioner McGrath by Trinity’s Provost Dr Linda Doyle at an event in Brussels designed to celebrate the values that underpin democratic societies and the importance of thoughtful leadership in an increasingly complex world,” a Trinity spokesperson said.

“The Brussels location underscored both Commissioner McGrath’s contribution to democratic leadership and Trinity’s commitment to engaging with conversations that matter across Europe,” they added.

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