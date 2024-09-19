Michael McGrath’s appointment to EU justice role recognises Ireland’s ‘strong and open society’
Michael McGrath’s appointment to EU justice role recognises Ireland’s ‘strong and open society’

IRELAND’S Michael McGrath has welcomed his nomination to the EU justice role claiming it recognises Ireland’s position as a “strong and open society”

The former finance minister was assigned the European Commission portfolio of Democracy, Justice, and Rule of Law by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week.

“I have entrusted him with the responsibility to take forward the European democracy shield,” Ms von der Leyen said as she made the announcement.

“He will also lead our work on the rule of law, anti-corruption and consumer protection.”

Former Finance Michael McGrath is the EU Commissioner-designate for Justice

Responding to the announcement, Cork native Mr McGrath said he was “honoured” to be proposed for the role, which still needs to be approved by European Parliament.

“The portfolio is a vitally important one for Europe: protecting our democratic values, rule of law and the rights of our citizens is fundamental to the future development of the EU and of the single market,” he said.

“It is the first time that Ireland will hold this portfolio and is a recognition of our standing as a country with a strong democratic and open society."

He added: "In addition to the core Justice elements of my portfolio, I am very pleased to be given responsibility for the protection of consumer rights across the EU.

“I welcome this opportunity to apply my skills to new areas of responsibility and I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by the Government and by President von der Leyen."

Congratulating Mr McGrath, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This is a strong and influential appointment for Ireland’s Commissioner-designate, Michael McGrath.

“I have worked closely with President Ursula von der Leyen in recent weeks and this announcement is a vote of confidence in Ireland’s candidate.''

He added: “Anti-corruption and consumer protection will be among his many powers and duties, as well as the wide-ranging justice portfolio.

“I have worked with Michael at Cabinet and he has the skill set and the work ethic to make a massive impact in this brief.

“Whilst the Commission still has to receive parliamentary approval, I would once again like to thank President von der Leyen for the meticulous work that has gone into forming this European Commission.”

Mr McGrath will be a key part of Ms von der Leyen’s newly announced College of Commissioners, who will drive the work of the European Union in the next five years.

