EU trolls Britain on April Fool’s Day – we round up the best of today's pranks
EU trolls Britain on April Fool’s Day – we round up the best of today's pranks

THE EU has trolled Britain on April Fool’s Day with a joke about the fascination with blue passports.

Following Brexit, Theresa May revealed Britain would return to having blue passports, which were last used in 1988.

Now, the EU has poked fun at Britain’s obsession over the switch to blue passports, due next year.

The UK office of the European Parliament tweeted to say they were following Britain’s lead and all new EU passports would be the same colour of blue as the new British one.

The move away from the burgundy-coloured European passports is entirely symbolic.

In fact, Britain was never under any obligation to change them from blue to burgundy in the first place.

And in another twist, the government awarded the £490million contract to produce the new passports to a Franco-Dutch firm instead of the current British company.

April Fool's Day – the best of the rest

The European Parliament weren’t the only ones joining in the April Fool’s Day fun.

Dublin Live reported that the Pope had done a Garth Brooks and cancelled his proposed visit to the city.

Reminiscent of the fiasco involving the country singer, it said the Vatican could not come to an arrangement with local residents, while the pontiff wanted to do more masses than was permitted.

Burger King meanwhile mirrored The Irish Post’s choctato story with the announcement of a chocolate Whopper.

Staying on the food theme, the Belfast Telegraph reported that crisp maker Tayto had released a chocolate egg with a cheese and onion flavoured cream filling.

While we joked that Ireland had been invited to this summer’s World Cup in place of England, RugbyLad wrote that Ireland would host the 2023 rugby equivalent after France was stripped of the responsibility for being ‘a pack of gowls’.

(Image: Getty)

Meanwhile Heatworld claimed Liam Gallagher was giving up the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

One that was fooling no one though was RTÉ weather presenter Joanna Donnelly, who tweeted to say Ireland would enjoy a long, hot summer.

More chance of seeing Liam Gallagher in a leotard than that happeing.

