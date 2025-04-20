Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers passes away at the age of 78

CLODAGH RODGERS, the Co. Down singer who represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song contest in 1977, has passed away at the age of 78.

The news of her passing was shared on social media by her son, Sam Sorbie, who revealed she had been battling illness for the past three years.

"Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness," he wrote.

"Her fantastic career performing, traveling the world, devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family.

"Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny and pappa.

"We all love and miss her terribly."

Music career

Rodgers, the daughter of a dance hall tour promoter, was born on March 5, 1947.

She began singing at the age of 13 and made her first television appearance in 1962 on The Adam Faith Show.

She released several records and was a familiar face on TV throughout the 1960s but didn’t achieve chart success until 1969 under the management of her first husband, John Morris.

Come Back and Shake Me reached no. 3 in Britain and no. 2 in Ireland, while its follow-up, Goodnight Midnight, went to no. 4 in Britain.

However, she became a household name after being chosen to represent the UK at the 1971 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin.

According to the Irish Times, she revealed years later that the decision had seen her receive death threats from the IRA for being a Northern Irish Catholic representing the UK.

However, Rodgers fared well at the competition, amassing 98 points with the song Jack in the Box to finish in fourth place behind Monaco, Spain and Germany.

The song achieved similar success in the UK charts, peaking at no. 4 following the competition, while its follow-up, Lady Love Bug, was a top 30 hit.

Stage success

Despite a lack of further chart success, Rodgers remained a familiar face on TV throughout the 1970s, including as the face of Bisto gravy in a series of TV advertisements.

Rodgers separated from Morris in 1979, after which she stepped back from performing.

She later married guitarist Ian Sorbie, with whom she had another son.

Rodgers tasted success on stage in the 1990s with appearances in West End hits Pump Boys and Dinettes as well as Blood Brothers, touring with the latter between 1995 and 1998.

In the 2000s, Rodgers also made several appearances in British police drama The Bill, playing the mother of character DC Paul Riley.

In a tribute on Twitter/X, DJ Mike Read wrote: "So sad the news about Clodagh Rodgers, a star in many spheres: Film, TV, Stage & hit songs & of course Eurovision.

"She worked with so many greats in different genres."

Rodgers is survived by her two sons.