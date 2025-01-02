Lord of the Dance
Extra daily ferry service added to route connecting Ireland and Wales
News

Extra daily ferry service added to route connecting Ireland and Wales

AN extra daily ferry service linking Ireland and Wales will be launched this week.

The news comes as Holyhead Port remains closed due to damage caused by Storm Darragh to two if its berths.

Repairs are underway and the port is due to party reopen on January 16.

Hundreds of sailings have been cancelled because of the storm damage at Holyhead, with Irish Ferries and Stena Line, who both operate busy ferry services between the site in Anglesey and Dublin, forced to try and accommodate those with bookings on alternative services.

The closure has severely impacted trade too, with goods due to travel between Ireland and the UK via boat also held up.

This week Irish Ferries and the Port of Milford Haven in Wales have confirmed that there will be an additional daily sailing service between Pembroke and Dublin for passenger cars and accompanied freight.

From January 7, Irish Ferries’ Isle of Innisfree vessel will operate on the route in addition to the James Joyce, which currently sails between the ports twice a day.

Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has welcomed the decision.

“This is good news for both passengers and freight carriers travelling between Ireland and the UK,” he said.

I would like to thank the Port of Milford Haven, the Welsh and UK Governments, Irish Ferries and all stakeholders for working together to secure alternative routes between our two countries while we wait to hear further about the situation at Holyhead,” he added.

“It has been a real team effort on both sides of the Irish Sea.”

See More: Ireland, Wales

Related

Number of Irish citizens needing consular assistance abroad increases for third year
News 5 hours ago

Number of Irish citizens needing consular assistance abroad increases for third year

By: Fiona Audley

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024
News 2 days ago

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024

By: Irish Post

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty
News 1 week ago

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Three men charged with murder after man fatally struck by car on Christmas Day
News 1 day ago

Three men charged with murder after man fatally struck by car on Christmas Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Tragic incident': Woman dies in house fire in Dublin
News 1 day ago

'Tragic incident': Woman dies in house fire in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Milestone year as more than 1million Irish passports issued in 2024
News 1 day ago

Milestone year as more than 1million Irish passports issued in 2024

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Second arrest made following death of man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve
News 1 day ago

Second arrest made following death of man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court on voyeurism charge following suspicious activity in Co. Fermanagh
News 1 day ago

Man due in court on voyeurism charge following suspicious activity in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy