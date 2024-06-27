Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed
Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed

THE family of much-loved Irish journalist Tommie Gorman have paid an emotional tribute to him following his death earlier this week at the age of 68.

Mr Gorman died on Tuesday, June 25 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will take place this weekend.

Tommie Gorman died on Tueday, June 25

Paying tribute in an emotional statement his family said: “Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.”

They added: “His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”

A book of condolence was opened at Dublin’s Mansion House yesterday afternoon by Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan.

“We all relied on Tommie Gorman to keep us informed during those fateful days of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Geoghegan said.

“He served as an essential and reassuring voice to some of the most important historical moments in the recent history of our island.”

He added: “On behalf of the people of Dublin I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tommie Gorman.”

Mr Gorman’s funeral will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Ransboro, Co. Sligo on Saturday, June 29 at 2pm. It will also be livestreamed.

Burial will follow in Sligo’s Kilmacowen Cemetery

