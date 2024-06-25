‘If he said it, it happened’: Tributes following death of Tommie Gorman
PRESIDENT Higgins has paid tribute to lifelong RTÉ broadcaster Tommie Gorman following his death.

The 68-year-old journalist, who was born in Sligo, died today, his family have confirmed in a statement.

"Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him," they said.

"His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day."

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute this afternoon, describing Mr Gorman as “one of the outstanding public service broadcasters of his generation”.

“Over more than 40 years reporting for RTÉ, he was a widely trusted and deeply insightful commentator on the North-West, Brussels and, perhaps most notably, Northern Ireland, where his incisive and well-informed commentary brought news of critical developments for twenty years,” President Higgins said.

“Throughout that time, Tommie was respected by all sides of the political spectrum and was a trusted source of information for the public during challenging years, the fostering of peace, and all that was achieved in Anglo-Irish relations over that time.”

Tommie Gorman pictured at the European of the Year awards in Dublin in 2000

He added: “A naturally empathetic person, Tommie’s courageous and generous work with cancer survivors leaves a very significant legacy which I hope will bring comfort to his family and all those who knew him.

“In speaking and writing about his own experiences, he brought a greater public awareness and understanding of the conditions and the treatments available for them.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also paid tribute today.

“Tommie was a journalist of enormous standing who carried out his job and duty to report fairly and accurately with the utmost professionalism,” he said.

Tommie Gorman pictured with his wife Ceara in 2001

“In a world of instant and rolling news, Tommie Gorman was invited into people’s homes night after night to give fair, impartial and in-depth analysis of one of the most precious things on our island - our peace process.”

He added: “To say he took this responsibility seriously is an understatement and as a result the Irish people trusted Tommie.

“If Tommie Gorman said it, then it happened.”

Born in 1956, Mr Gorman attended Summerhill College and later the College of Journalism in Rathmines, Dublin.

He leaves behind his wife Ceara and children Moya and Joe.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

