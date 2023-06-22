Five people charged with murder of teenager Callum Riley
Five people charged with murder of teenager Callum Riley

Five people charged with Callum Riley's murder will appear at Manchester Magistrate's Court today

FIVE people have been charged with the murder of Callum Riley.

The 17-year-old was found with serious injuries on a street in Rochford last year.

Emergency services had responded to a call regarding concern for the welfare of a man on Atholl Drive in Heywood, Rochdale on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

They arrived to find the teenager with serious injuries, and he died a short time later, which saw Greater Manchester Police launch a murder investigation.

Yesterday, five people were charged in connection with Callum’s murder.

Tony Adams, 34, of Minshull New Road in Crewe was charged with murder, section 18 assault, and criminal damage.

Dale Heywood, 25, of Windermere Road in Middleton was charged with murder, section 18 assault, and criminal damage.

Michelle Conaghan, 34, of Minshull New Road, Crewe was charged with assisting an offender.

Niomi Conaghan, 18, of Minshull New Road, Crewe was charged with assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with murder, section 18 assault and criminal damage.

They were all due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court today.

